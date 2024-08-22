During a press conference in Srinagar on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, pledged that the Congress party would restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir if elected. Addressing the concerns of the local population, Gandhi assured that the Congress, along with the INDIA bloc, is committed to reinstating both statehood and democratic rights for the Union Territory.

Upcoming Assembly Elections in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. This process marks a significant step in the political landscape of the region, with the Congress positioning itself as a key player.

Accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi emphasized the importance of these elections for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, “You are not just workers; you are family. Our message is clear: the representation and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir are paramount. Unlike other UTs that have been granted statehood, J&K’s status was uniquely revoked, and our priority is to correct that.”

Kharge echoed Gandhi’s sentiments, highlighting the deep connection Gandhi has with Jammu and Kashmir. He urged voters to support the Congress, framing the election as crucial for both national unity and the preservation of local culture and rights. Kharge criticized the BJP for its handling of elections and underscored the Congress party’s commitment to challenging the status quo.Gandhi and Kharge engaged with Congress workers across the Jammu and Kashmir region, gathering feedback and discussing preparations for the upcoming elections. Their visit to Jammu will further include interactions with party workers from the region’s 10 districts.

The Congress leaders’ visit and their promises aim to reinforce their commitment to Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and democratic rights, positioning them as a central force in the upcoming electoral battle.