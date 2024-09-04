Rahul Gandhi Promises To Restore Statehood Of J&K At Ramban Rally

As J&K Assembly elections are around the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently promised to restore statehood of union territory on Wednesday.

As J&K Assembly elections are around the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently promised to restore statehood of union territory on Wednesday.

Further, he promised that restoring statehood would be Congress’s top priority. Speaking at Ramban Rally, he said “This is why our first step would be to restorehood in Jammu and Kashmir. We wished for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the holding of assembly elections but the BJP was not willing and wanted the polls to be held first.”

He also added, “We will ensure return of statehood to the region, whether BJP wants it or not. We will pressurize the government under the banner of INDIA alliance to ensure restoration of statehood.”

Rahul Gandhi Slams J&K’s Lieutenant Governor

While speaking at a rally, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha criticized the central government in the rally calling Lieutenant-Governor raja.

He accused the administration of diverting benefits intended for the people of J&K to outsiders, saying ”Aaj Jammu-Kashmir mein raja baitha hua hai. Uska naam L-G hai par hai voh raja.”

Meanwhile, the assembly election in J&K will be conducted in 3 phases, starting from September 18, with results to be announced on October 8.

