Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government for not doing enough in the agriculture sector. He said farmer suicides have increased in the country while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dismissed Rahul's claims saying farmers' suicide rate has dropped in the country after BJP came to power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at the government for overlooking agricultural distress in the budget session in Lok Sabha. He said the farmers in the country are suffering and the government was a mere spectator to their atrocities and added that no concrete steps were taken in the Union Budget 2019.

Gandhi also said that farmers across the country were finally speaking for themselves and highlighted that the 18 farmer suicide cases in Kerala. He also urged the Centre in his speech to direct the Reserve Bank of India to consider the moratorium by the Kerala government and ensure that banks don’t threaten have been served to 8,000 farmers in Wayanad for non-payment of loans and that their properties were also attacked against the bank loans, which was resulting in a surge in farmers’ suicide.

Rejecting Gandhi’s claims, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several initiatives for the farmers and added that the BJP has done for them which was evident from drop in farmers’ suicide in the country.

While veteran Congress leader P.Chidamabaram and former finance minister once again took the opportunity to highlight the drawbacks from Budget 2019. He said there wasn’t a single structural reform in the entire budget speech and claimed that the Manmohan Singh-led government brought-in at least 11 structural reforms, unlike the incumbent government.

