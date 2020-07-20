Rahul Gandhi takes to Twitter to frame the Centre on matter of bank defaulters, and rising cases of non-accountability on the part of borrowing companies, targeting it on the escape of Neerav and Lalit Modi, asking if the governemnt will conduct inquiries against those enlisted in the new data released by the AIBEA.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned whether the Union government will prosecute the 2,426 companies that have defaulted on around Rs 1.47 lakh crore borrowed from banks.

“2,426 companies have looted the public’s savings of around Rs 1.47 lakh crore deposited in banks. Will the government conduct an investigation and prosecute the guilty? Or will it let them escape punishment like Neerav and Lalit Modi?” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

India’s biggest 2,426 wilful defaulters owe the banks an amount of Rs 1,47,350 crore, according to a list released by bank staff body All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA).

2426 कम्पनियों ने लोगों की बचत के 1.47 लाख करोड़ रुपये बैंकों से लूट लिए। क्या ये सरकार इस लूट की तहक़ीक़ात करके दोषियों को सज़ा देगी? या इन्हें भी नीरव और ललित मोदी जैसे फ़रार होने देगी? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2020

According to the list released by AIBEA, as on September 30, 2019, the State Bank of India has the highest amount of wilful defaulter borrowers at 685. They owe SBI a cumulative amount of Rs 43,887 crore.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Bank of India have 325, 355 and 184 wilful defaulter borrowers who owe Rs 22,370 crore, Rs 14,661 crore and Rs 11,250 crore, respectively to the said banks.

In all, the wilful defaulter borrowers have amounts owed to 17 banks in the country.

