Following an hour-long lambasting speech on Congress in Lok Sabha today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi must understand that he is the Prime Minister of the country and must start answering questions instead of accusing the opposition. PM Modi also accused Congress of dividing the nation for their personal gains and stated that if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been the first PM of the country, entire Kashmir would have belonged to India.

Gandhi has hit back at the Prime Minister stating that it is time that he should realise that he is the PM of the country and must answer the questions by the people as well as the opposition. Speaking at the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, PM Modi also accused Congress of dividing the nation for their personal gains and stated, “If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been the first PM of the country, entire Kashmir would have been ours.” Hitting back at PM Modi over his remarks, Rahul Gandhi said, “He spoke for more than 1 hour but didn’t speak a word on Rafale deal, or on farmers or on employment for youth.”

He spoke for more than 1 hour but didn't speak a word on Rafale deal, or on farmers or on employment for youth. It was a totally political speech : Rahul Gandhi on PM's speech in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/GeX9EhkEmT — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

Speaking to media after PM Modi’s speech at Lok Sabha in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi’s speech was nothing but political. “I think Modi ji has forgotten that he is the PM now, he should answer questions and not always accuse the opposition,” the Congress chief said. Talking to media Rahul Gandhi said that questions are being asked by the country from the prime minister, but he is not answering. He further added, “In Parliament you have to give answers and not ask questions to the country instead.”

I think Modiji has forgotten that he is the PM now, he should answer questions and not always accuse the opposition : Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/UuaIXBZQGX — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

Hitting back at harsh remarks by the Prime Minister, Congress chief said that Parliament is not the right place for PM to criticise the opposition but to answer the questions asked by the people of his nation. He said, “He is right in talking about the Congress party, but this is not the place to raise it. You can raise this issue at a public meeting, but not here. Here, you have to answer to the country. You are not to make accusations here”.