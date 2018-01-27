Indian National Congress has hit back BJP saying the BJP was not doing any charity and its spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao, should apologise for his obnoxious remarks. Congress members on Friday had protested against the seating plan, calling it a deliberate attempt by an “arrogant” government to shame the Congress president.

Indian National Congress has come up with their own side of the story after being questioned about the worth of party president Rahul Gandhi being accommodated in the VVIP enclosure. The whole controversy surfaced when Congress President was allotted a seat in the sixth row during the Republic Day parade. Recently, BJP spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao, stirred the controversy saying, “Rahul Gandhi did not deserve to be seated in the VVIP enclosure and honour was bestowed upon him in doing so”.

The controversy doesn’t seem to rest as Congress hit back BJP saying that the party should apologise for the derogatory remarks made by its spokesperson. “It is the arrogance of the Prime Minister that is brushing upon the leaders of the BJP when the Prime Minister doesn’t use parliamentary language what would you expect of spokespersons? The people know what the Congress party is about and we never insulted the opposition leaders when we were in power,” said Congress general secretary BK Hariprasad. “We have our own history and fought for the freedom movement. What GVL Narasimha Rao is doing is insulting the entire Congress family,” he added.

Congress members on Friday had protested against the seating plan, calling it a deliberate attempt by an “arrogant” government to shame the Congress president.The party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi was given a seat in the fourth row and was later shifted to the sixth row during Republic Day celebration at Rajpath. He said it was a violation of the protocol on the part of concerned authorities responsible for the seating arrangement.