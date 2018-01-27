BJP national spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao said the same treatment was meted out to the BJP national presidents and leaders like Rajnath Singh when the Congress was in power. He said Rahul Gandhi considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”. Rao asserted that BJP followed the principle of democracy in its true spirit and followed all rules and regulations.

A day after Congress accused the PM Modi-led government of playing cheap politics after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was given a seat in the sixth row during Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Friday, the BJP rebuffed Congress’ objections, saying he considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”. The party wondered why there was a fuss over the seating arrangement as the seats were allotted as per the protocol. BJP said the democracy is structured around rules and not people, adding that BJP leaders were treated in the same way when the Congress was in power.

“Rahul Gandhi was given the seat during Republic Day parade as per the protocol, rules & traditions. The controversy created by Congress party is unwarranted & an example of cheap politics. It shows that Congress party still believes in aristocracy and not in democracy, BJP national spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao said.

“We never made it an issue. We function with a spirit of democracy, whereas you claim to have 133-year-old illustrious history. If this is your democratic spirit or understanding of democracy, it is a shame on the Congress party,” he added. The BJP spokesperson asserted that the party followed democracy in true spirit and complied with all rules and laws.

Congress members on Friday had protested against the seating plan, calling it a deliberate attempt by an “arrogant” government to shame the Congress president.The party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi was given a seat in the fourth row and was later shifted to the sixth row during Republic Day celebration at Rajpath. He said it was a violation of the protocol on the part of concerned authorities responsible for the seating arrangement.