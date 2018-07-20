Congress chief Rahul Gandhi responded to French government statement after his comments on Rafale deal earlier during no-confidence motion in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi said that let them deny if they want. Rahul Gandhi had levelled charges at the Modi government that Rafale deal was done to benefit one particular businessman and slammed the government for not making information regarding the deal public.

Reacting to the French government’s response after his comments on the Rafale deal earlier during the no-confidence motion debate in Parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that the French can deny it if they want. “The French President (Emmanuel Macron) said that before me. I was there, Anand Sharma and Dr Manmohan Singh were also there.” Rahul Gandhi had levelled allegations against the Modi-led government that the Rafale deal with France under the BJP regime was done to benefit one particular businessman. While lashing out at the government, Rahul said everybody knows with whom PM Narendra Modi went to France to finalise the deal.

Contradicting Rahul Gandhi’s claims, the France government had stated, “They have noted the statement of Rahul Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. France and India concluded in 2008 a security agreement, which legally binds the two states to protect the classified information provided by the partner that could impact security and operational capabilities of the defence equipment of India or France. These provisions naturally apply to the IGA concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapons.”

“As the President of the French Republic indicated publicly in an interview given to India Today on 9th March 2018, In India and in France, when a deal is very sensitive, we can’t reveal all details,” the French government added.

Rahul Gandhi on earlier occasions had hit out at Modi government’s Rafale deal and levelled corruption charges on the BJP regime for not making details of Rafale deal public. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier responded to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on the Rafale deal where she mentioned that making information public was not in the national interest.

