After the detention of approximately 120 individuals from Ladakh, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, by Delhi police, member of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi recently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

After the detention of approximately 120 individuals from Ladakh, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, by Delhi police, member of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi recently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Reacting to the police action on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi stated, “Modi ji, just as with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be overcome, and so will your arrogance. You must listen to Ladakh’s voice.”

Additionally, he also expressed concern over the detention of elderly citizens, calling it “unacceptable.” Moreover, Gandhi also questioned, saying “The detention of Sonam Wangchuk and hundreds of Ladakhis who peacefully marched for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable. Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for advocating for Ladakh’s future?”

Meanwhile as per PTI, citing police officer, sonam Wangchuk and the others intended to spend the night at the Singhu border. Although they were initially asked to leave due to prohibitory orders in Delhi, they did not comply. Thus, leading to their detention by officers stationed at the border.

Later, they were taken to Alipur and other police stations along the Delhi border. Currently, they are being held at Alipur Police Station and nearby facilities, but will be released shortly.

Earlier, the Delhi Police issued a ban on gatherings of five or more people, along with the carrying of banners or placards, in central and bordering areas of the capital for six days, citing potential law and order issues due to planned protests by various organizations.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk Shares Video Message On BJP’s Announcement Of 5 Districts In Ladakh

Why Are They Protesting?

For unversed recently the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ was organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) in collaboration with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Must Read: BJP Government Announces 5 New Districts In Ladakh, Ahead Assembly Elections

This movement, ongoing for the past four years, advocates for statehood, the extension of the Constitution’s sixth schedule, a streamlined recruitment process, a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for the Leh and Kargil districts. Hence, the prohibitory orders are set to remain in effect until October 5.