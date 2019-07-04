Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had tendered his resignation yesterday through a letter that he posted on his Twitter handle. taking the responsibility of the poll debacle this year. While in a media interaction this morning he said he was enjoying all the attack he was made to experience and that he will bounce back stronger against BJP.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi after said he was being attacked in the battle of ideology after he was asked on his resignation that he tendered yesterday. He said he had said what he had to and that the battle with the BJP was that of ideology.

In a media interaction outside Mumbai local court that has acquitted him of the defamation charges slapped by an RSS worker, he said the fight against BJP will continue with 10 times more vigour than during the last five years. He said he was being attacked in the battle of ideologies but he was enjoying it.

Rahul on Wednesday announced his resignation from the top leadership of the Congress by writing a letter in which he held himself responsible for party’s humiliating defeat. The letter was posted on his official Twitter handle, and the former party chief has also removed President from his Twitter handle.

Gandhi had announced his resignation right after the first meeting following Lok Sabha election result, but party workers insisted that he continue as the President. Since then, the party had been trying to convince him not to give away the post but to no avail. Though many called it drama and speculated that Congress president will soon withdraw his resignation but to everyone’s surprise he has been adamant on his decision and with yesterday’s formal annoucnement through a letter, it’s evident that he is no more the working president. He has in fact, suggested party to look for a new face and clarified as well on the same.

