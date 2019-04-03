On NYAY scheme, the Congress President said the money for the scheme will come from pockets of dishonest businessmen favoured by 'chowkidar' Narendra Modi. The Congress has decided to transfer Rs Rs 72, 000 every year to the bank accounts of BPL families, the Gandhi scion said. Addressing the rally, the Congress president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam four years ago and promised the people of the state to deposit Rs 15 lakh rupees in their bank accounts but no one from Assam got the promised money yet…Instead of giving money to the poor, he gave Rs 30,000 crore to his businessman friend Anil Ambani

Rahul Gandhi attacking BJP at a rally in Golaghat, Assam said the state was under threat because of BJP and RSS. With a direct reference to Citizenship Amendment Bill, Rahul said the bill was an attack on the language, ideology and identity of Assam and Northeast altogether. The Congress President on Wednesday said that the party won’t let the Act to be passed. Targeting the RSS, Rahul said the language, history and culture of Assam are being attacked by RSS as their sole aim is to take away money from the poor and put it in the pockets of 15-20 rich people.

On NYAY scheme, the Congress President said the money for the scheme will come from pockets of dishonest businessmen favoured by ‘chowkidar’ Narendra Modi. The Congress has decided to transfer Rs Rs 72, 000 every year to the bank accounts of BPL families, the Gandhi scion said. Addressing the rally, the Congress president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam four years ago and promised the people of the state to deposit Rs 15 lakh rupees in their bank accounts but no one from Assam got the promised money yet…Instead of giving money to the poor, he gave Rs 30,000 crore to his businessman friend Anil Ambani.

Hailing the NYAY scheme, Rahul Gandhi said his party has decided to give Rs 3,60,000 in five years to the families those who are living below the poverty line and the funds for the scheme will come from pockets of ‘chor’ (dishonest) businessmen favoured by ‘chowkidar’ Narendra Modi.

Apart from that, Rahul Gandhi assured voters of Assam that no permission will be required for three years if anyone wants to start his/ her small businesses and his party will change the GST and offer people a simpler tax if voted to power.

The Congress president will also campaign for the party’s candidates in the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha elections to the lone Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More