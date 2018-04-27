The Congress on Friday released its party manifesto ahead of polls in Karnataka. Speaking at the event, the party president claimed that this manifesto is the voice of the people of Karnataka and termed it Karnataka's 'mann ki baat'. He also claimed that his party had delivered 95% of promises made during 2013 poll campaigning. The 44-page long booklet has a prominent image of the Gandhi scion and the tricolor on its cover. Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Gandhi said that the BJP’s manifesto is based upon the ideologies of RSS.

Asserting that Congress will sweep Karnataka in the upcoming assembly elections, party President Rahul Gandhi today released its manifesto in the state. Targeting PM Modi, the party president said that the BJP’s manifesto will reflect the ideals of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “On the other hand, the BJP’s manifesto would be decided by three or four people guided by the RSS. There would also be some amount of corruption and some ideas from the Reddy brothers”. Notably, this was the first time that the president released the Congress party’s manifesto for the first time.

In an attempt to woo wavering voters, Gandhi assured that his party believed and practiced Basaveshwara’s ideology Nudidante Nade (do as you say) and had delivered 95% of promises made during the 2013 poll campaign. “The opposition does not respect the culture of Karnataka and the ideals of Basavanna. The Congress manifesto is the voice of the people of Karnataka. The manifesto was not drafted in closed-door meetings. It has been done by going to every single block and community of the state. The manifesto contains the ‘Mann ki baat’ of the people of Karnataka. The Congress has done 95% of what it said five years ago”. The 44-page booklet has a prominent photograph of Rahul Gandhi and the tricolor on its cover.

Interestingly, apart from Rahul Gandhi, manifesto committee chairman M Veerappa Moily, veteran Congress leader in the Lok Sabha M Mallikarjuna Kharge, senior leader B Janardhana Poojary, Karnataka CM Siddaramaia were also present during the event.

According to a report, Gandhi scion will campaign in the state tomorrow. He is also expected to address a public gathering at Bantwal region, Dakshina district and Kodagu in the coming days. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 12, 2018. The elections will be held for all the 224 constituencies of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on May 15, 2018.

