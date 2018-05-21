Today, on the 27th death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, his son, Rahul Gandhi, who has taken the mantle of country's oldest political party, paid homage to him at Vir Bhumi. The Congress president was accompanied by mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

May 21 marks the 27th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated in a village of Tamil Nadu located 40 kms from Chennai. Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest PM of India when he assumed office at the age of 40 after his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. He is still popularly known as Indira’s son, who was thrown into politics after his mother’s assassination.

Earlier in the day, the Congress president had posted a wholehearted post on Twitter, saying, “My father taught me that hate is a prison for those who carry it. Today, on his death anniversary, I thank him for teaching me to love and respect all beings, the most valuable gifts a father can give a son. Rajiv Gandhi, those of us that love you hold you forever in our hearts.”

On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated as a result of a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, by members of the LTTE, a terrorist organisation from Sri Lanka. The Special Investigative Team of the CBI had found that the LTTE leader Prabhakaran’s personal animosity towards Gandhi and the latter’s failed peacekeeping policy in Sri Lanka and his reverse coup in the Maldives were factors that contributed to this dastardly assassination plot.

It was also suggested that the assassination plot could have been foiled if security and safety warnings had been heeded by the Congress leader and his delegation, and if local sympathies for the Tamil cause, especially by the DMK, hadn’t made the situation worse in Tamil Nadu.

Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination ended India’s involvement in the civil war of Sri-Lanka and paved the way for the designation of the LTTE as a terrorist organisation.

