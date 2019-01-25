Congress President rescued a photographer who tripped and fell while clicking Gandhi on his arrival at the Bhubaneshwar airport.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a video released by news Agency ANI is seen checking on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. Rahul Gandhi has kickstarted Congress’s poll campaign in the coastal state.

The Congress President is part of ‘The Odisha Dialogue’ and will be addressing the rally, ‘Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh’ at the Tamando Mini Stadium on the outskirts of the city at noon. The Congress scion’s visit to Odisha holds importance as the state is undergoing Assembly polls along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

