Congress President Rahu Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday had insisted on his resignation despite rejection by the senior members. Sources are now suggesting that Congress president has asked the party to look for his replacement as he is determined to quit from the post.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal insisted on his resignation and told them to find a replacement for the post. Sources suggest that the Congress President has made up his mind to step down and won’t change his decision. Rahul has also refused to meet the party’s newly-elected lawmakers who called on him and all his appointments have been cancelled. Rahul, in a tweet this morning paid tribute to his great grandfather and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

Sources close to Gandhi said he is not abandoning the post even though he is determined to quit. He will give the party time to choose a new person for the job. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also agreed to Rahul’s decision despite trying to make him change his mind. Now both Priyanka and Sonia seem to acknowledge that there has to be a change of guard and a total reset. Rahul hasn’t changed his mind despite several attempts and Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously rejecting his offer to resign from the post.

Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships. On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji’s contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2019

At the CWC meeting on Saturday, Rahul reminded party leaders that they put their sons before the party and pushed for their candidature in Lok Sabha polls. Though he did not name anyone, he was hinting at senior leaders like Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of Madhavrao Scindia and Manvendra Singh, son of former BJP Union minister Jaswant Singh.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram reportedly became emotional and said his supporters could take the extreme step if he resigned. Rahul has made it clear that he would continue to work for the party and said it was not necessary that the party president should be from the Gandhi family, said sources.

In a major blow to country’s oldest party, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost his Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani by a margin of over 50,000 votes. After Congress’s humiliating performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi took 100 per cent responsibility for the party’s failure and told the 52-member Congress working committee that he would like to exit as its chief.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App