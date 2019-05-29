Rahul has been insistent on his resignation from the post of party president after the Lok Sabha polls debacle. many Congress leaders have been trying to convince the Congress president to continue serving and prove his worth.

With Rahul Gandhi not backing out from his resignation insistence as Congress President, several Congress leaders including veterans have tried convincing him not to resign from the post in the past one week. Leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rajinikanth have come out in support of the Congress President as they messaged him to continue working for the party to prove his worth. The latest to join the bandwagon is senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler who has gathered outside Rahul’s house along with other supporters to convince him not to give up the top leadership. They have gathered outside Rahul’s residence to protest against his resignation.

Other leaders who have reached the Congress President’s residence are Vijender Singh and Rajesh Lilothia along with Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit. Meanwhile, Rahul supporters in Bengaluru Congress held a march to convince him to continue his tenure as the Congress President. Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had also appealed to the Congress President to rethink his decision. He said there can be no leader like Rahul Gandhi is he resigns. The resignation offer from Gandhi came after the Lok Sabha polls debacle where the Congress-led UPA was reduced to 96 seats.

On Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in an interview to The Telegraph also expressed his concern over Rahul’s resignation and termed it suicidal. He said Rahul’s decision to quit will not only paralyse Congress but all forces who are fighting against the Sangh Parivar. He said it would set an example of Congress falling into BJP’s trap.

Lalu said replacing Rahul and getting a new leader will also be a matter of great concern for the Narendra Modi- Amit Shah brigade as they will paint the new leader as a puppet remote-controlled by Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. He warned Rahul not to give such an opportunity to his political detractors.

Meanwhile sources suggest that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is planning another meeting to discuss possible candidates for the post and also convince Gandhi to reconsider his decision.

