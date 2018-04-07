Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah for comparing opposition with animals. Congress president said that his remarks were disrespectful and reflects his mentality for Dalits, tribals, minority. Targeting BJP chief, Rahul Gandhi said that it shows the basic vision of the BJP-RSS.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah for comparing opposition with animals. Congress president said, “His remarks were disrespectful and reflect his mentality for Dalits, tribals, minority”. Replying on Amit Shah’s comment Rahul Gandhi said, “They call entire opposition animals, see according to Amit Shah and the basic vision of the BJP RSS – there are only two non-animals in this country. There is Mr Narendra Modi and there is Mr Amit Shah.”

“Everybody else as far as they are concerned are animals. That’s fine that is the way they look at the world. It is a disrespectful statement, but we don’t take what Mr Amit Shah says with too much seriousness,” said Congress head. Addressing a public gathering in Karnataka Rahul Gandhi said that according to him there only 2 persons who worth everything, Mr Amit Shah, and Mr Prime Minister. “Who are worth anything, who understand everything and everybody else is a worthless person,” said Rahul.

Rahul Gandhi who was trying to woo the voters of Karnataka said, “It’s not only Dalits, it’s tribals, it’s minorities. It doesn’t stop there. It’s Mr Advani, Mr Manohar Joshi, even Mr Gadkari, it’s everybody,” he said. “The thing is that the BJP people internally don’t have guts to say it to you. They say it to us,” Gandhi said.

Earlier, in Mumbai at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday, April 6, on its 38th Foundation day, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah lampooning the Opposition parties said, “There is a campaign that all opposition should unite. Whenever there is a massive flood, all snakes, mongooses, cats, dogs, cheetahs, lions etc climb a huge tree, they fear rising water levels.” He also blamed the opposition for the current logjam in the Parliament. The session concluded today. The event was attended by as many as 3 lakh BJP workers.

ALSO READ: Case registered against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani for asking protesters to cause bedlam at Modi rally

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App