On Tuesday Prime Minister Modi had hit out at the opposition for seeking proof of IAF's action on a terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan. The political mud-slinging has been on since the Pulwama terror attack. First, it was about soldiers' safety, which was further triggered when Balakot strike happened. Many in opposition viewed it as a vote bank stunt ahead of the 2019 elections

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has called the PM poster boy of Pakistan. Speaking to media, Rahul said, “it’s he who is Pakistan’s poster boy, not us”. The jibe has come after PM criticised opposition by calling the grand alliance the poster boys of Pakistan for doubting the air strike on terror camp in Pakistan. Rahul said that the PM got ISI to probe Pathankot attack and also invited then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in. He, not, us, is the poster boy of Pakistan, added Gandhi.

Some, in fact, asked for evidence of the number of casualties claimed by the government. Although not everyone in the opposition supported this move as Congress President himself said that intent and capabilities of the Indian Air Force should not be questioned. Rahul went on and said the opposition stood tall with the government.

