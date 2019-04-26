Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi after Patna-bound plane develops snag: Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address rally in Bihar's Samastipur, Odisha's Balasore and Maharashtra's Sangamner. Rahul also posted a video of the plane's cockpit on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi after Patna-bound plane develops snag: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was forced to return to Delhi after his plane en-route to Patna developed a snag. Apologising for the inconvenience, the Congress president said today’s meetings that were scheduled to be held in Bihar’s Samastipur, Odisha’s Balasore and Maharashtra’s Sangamner will run late. Rahul also posted a video of the plane’s cockpit on Twitter.

The Gandhi scion was scheduled to speak at Sangamner under Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency in Ahmednagar district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai Friday evening.

Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/jfLLjYAgcO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2019

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address college students in Bihar’s Samastipur at 10:30 this morning.

Last year also, ahead of the Assembly Elections in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi’s plane which was going from Delhi to Hubli in Karnataka malfunctioned because of several technical glitches during the course of the two-hour morning flight.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting the interest of “15 selected people” during his five-year term but ignored the plight of sugarcane farmers and the poor.

