Kerala floods: Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited flood-hit Kerala on Sunday and assured locals to provide assistance. On the other side, Amit Shah went to Karnataka to provide help.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited flood-ravaged Karnataka and Kerala on Sunday. Both the heavyweight leaders went to several parts of the states to meet people, who have been affected by the natural calamity, to review their condition. Rahul Gandhi who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad seat went to his constituency and assured people to provide assistance soon.

Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said, he visited Kavalapara, the site of the landslide in Bhoothanam, where several people are still trapped and rescue operations are underway but more help is required immediately.

Congress MP visited a relief camp in Wayanad and talked to the displaced people. Showing sympathy and giving support to the flood-affected people, Rahul Gandhi said his party will do everything they can to help people get back on their feet.

As per the latest data, the toll has been raised to 70 and hundreds of people are still missing.

While Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Karnataka’s Belagavi district. After which, he held a meeting a level meeting with state officials to provide rescue and rehabilitation facilities at Sambra airport. Talking to the media, Amit Shah said Central and the State BJP governments are committed to help people who are facing this hard time and authorities will provide every possible help needed.

Newly appointed Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said at least 30 people lost their lives and over 2 lakh people have been shifted to safe places.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App