Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand: The Congress government introduced the Land Acquisition Bill, PESA and Tribal Rights Act to protect illegal acquisition of Adivasi land, but Narendra Modi weakened these laws after he became the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stealing money from Air Force to benefit his ‘friend’ Anil Ambani. The Air Force protects the country, but the prime minister stole their money and put it in Anil Ambani’s pockets, the Congress president said addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. The Congress president has been trying to make controversial Rafale deal an election issue as the biggest political battle is around the corner.

The Air Force is at the heart of tensions between India and Pakistan as the air forces of both countries had an aerial dogfight near the Line of Control late last month. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, he said whenever he mentions chowkidar, everyone knows whom he was talking about. He said chowkidar had not just stolen money from the Air Force in Rafale deal, but also from tribals, farmers and labourers.

The Congress government introduced the Land Acquisition Bill, PESA and Tribal Rights Act to protect illegal acquisition of Adivasi land, but Narendra Modi weakened these laws after he became the Prime Minister, he said. Wherever Narendra Modi goes, he spreads hatred and communalism, the Congress president said and accused him of threatening the very idea of India.

This came a day after PM Modi while addressing a rally in Kanyakumari criticised previous governments for their inaction on terrorism.

