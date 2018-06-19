Hours after BJP pulled out of its alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on both parties, saying that their tie-up has destroyed years of UPA's hard work in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi on Twitter said opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance set fire to Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed both BJP and PDP after they parted ways with each other in the Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress president remarks come hours after BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in the Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress president took to Twitter to launch an attack on former alliance partners. Rahul Gandhi said opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance set fire to Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that tie-up of both parties destroyed the work done by UPA government in the Jammu and Kashmir. Predicting the likely political scenarios in the state, he said the destruction will continue under the rule of President. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance set fire to J&K, killing many innocent people including our brave soldiers.

It cost India strategically & destroyed years of UPA’s hard work. The damage will continue under President’s rule. Incompetence, arrogance & hatred always fails. “Earlier in the day, BJP pulled out of its alliance with PDP in the Jammu and Kashmir, saying that our main objectives for the alliance with PDP were restoring peace in the Valley and fast development in the state.

Addressing the media, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said despite situation from the Central government PDP failed to control the law and order situation in the state. He added that terrorism, radicalization and violence have risen in the Valley. In the evening, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addressed the media after submitting his resignation to Governor NN Vohra.

Mufti said she is not shocked by the decision of the BJP, she added that dialogue and reconciliation was the main agenda of BJP-PDP alliance. Mufti said they want to maintain peace in the state, but Pakistan did not allow us during the ceasefire. JKNC chief Omar Abdullah after meeting Governor NN Vohra said as his party hasn’t got a mandate in 2015 so he won’t back any party to form the government in the state.

