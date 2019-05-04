Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, PM Narendra Modi: The Gandhi scion said he apologised in the Supreme Court for dragging the apex court in the Rafale controversy but that doesn't mean he apologised to the BJP or Modi.

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, PM Narendra Modin: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues. The Congress president said prime minister Modi has destroyed the economy and the country’s job-creating potential by implementing the GST and demonetisation. Unemployment is the biggest issue right now but the prime minister keeps mum on jobs and farmers’ issues while the entire nation wants to know what happened to his promise of two crore job creation, Rahul said. The BJP had promised between 10 million and 20 million jobs annually before the 2014 elections.

Speaking on the use of Army, Navy and Air Force by Modi during election campaigns, Rahul said the defence forces are not personal properties of Narendra Modi like he thinks and when he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army.

The Gandhi scion said he apologised in the Supreme Court for dragging the apex court in the Rafale controversy but that doesn’t mean he apologised to the BJP or Modi and Chowkidar Chor Hai will remain Congress slogan.

Speaking on the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Rahul said strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar. At the same time, he also questioned the BJP who allowed Masood to go back to Pakistan and who bowed down to terror and released him from jail.

Taking note of Amit Shah’s allegation that Rahul’s former business partner got defence offset contract during UPA, the Congress president said the BJP is free to undertake any investigation against him it wants.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Raebareli: Aaj UP mein kisan ki kya sthisti hai? Apne aap ko desh ke chowkidar kehne wale, inhone kisaano ko khet mein baitha diya hai chowkidari karne. Bas wade pe wada, jhooth par jhooth bola ja raha hai, bas prachaar ho raha hai aur sachaai alag hai. pic.twitter.com/h2uJb5vFqV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2019

Earlier, the BJP claimed that Rahul Gandhi had opened a company named Backops Limited in the UK in partnership with an individual named Ulrik Mcknight. Rahul clarified that he has not done anything wrong, but insisted that controversial Rafale deal should be probed.

Launching a direct attack on Modi he said five years ago, it was said that Modi is invincible and will rule for 10-15 years, but the Congress party has demolished him and the BJP is a hollow structure and in 10- 20 days, it will come crumbling down.

