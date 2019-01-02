Congress president Rahul Gandhi after a day-long heated debate on the Rafale deal controversy on Wednesday evening once again hit out at the Modi government and spoke on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's response to his allegations in the Lok Sabha today.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi after a day-long heated debate on the Rafale deal controversy on Wednesday evening once again hit out at the Modi government and spoke on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s response to his allegations in the Lok Sabha today. Rahul Gandhi responded to Jaitley’s charge that where does the Congress party got the figure of Rs 1,600 crore, said that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Parliament speech had said the deal is Rs 58,000 crore, therefore if you divide by 36, Rs 1600 crore is the figure you get.

Repeatedly hitting out at the Modi government of trying to benefit Anil Ambani’s defence firm in the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi once again levelled allegation on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the reality is that Rs 30,000 crore has been given to Reliance’s Anil Ambani, therefore our Chowkidaar PM is a thief.

Earlier during the day, Lok Sabha witnessed a heated discussion on the Rafale deal controversy where attack and counter-attack between Rahul Gandhi and Arun Jaitley on the Rafale deal process under the NDA government took place. Responding to Rahul’s allegations like why the pricing were not disclosed or why the HAL was not chosen as an offset partner or manufacturer of the Rafale aircraft, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that HAL required 2.7 times more man-hour which would take more time for us to hand over the Rafale aircraft to the Air Force. On the pricing part, Arun Jaitley mentioned national security issues.

