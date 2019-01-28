Rahul Gandhi says Congress committed to Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person if voted to power in 2019: Rahul Gandhi said the Congress has now taken a step that no government had taken before and this historic step will eradicate hunger and poverty in the country. The party has decided to give every poor person a Minimum Income Guarantee when it forms the government after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Rahul Gandhi says Congress committed to Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person if voted to power in 2019: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday the Congress is committed to a Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty and hunger, if voted to power in 2019. Addressing a rally in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the Congress chief said the Congress has now taken a step that no govt has taken before.

Terming the move as a historic step, the Gandhi scion said this is Congress’ vision and its promise. Rahul also said that we cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers and sisters suffer the scourge of poverty.

Launching a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said the PM has Rs 30,000 crore for industrialist Anil Ambani, but he doesn’t have Rs 6,000 crore for the farmers of Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, the Gandhi scion said that land is being taken away from farmers and given to industrialists while the Land Acquisition policy ensured that if the land is not put to use within 5 years of acquisition then it will be given back to the farmer.

Farmers pay for insurance, but when their crops are damaged due to excess rainfall or drought, they don’t get the insurance money and the insurance companies make a profit out of it, Gandhi added.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced the launch of the ‘Yuva Swabhiman Yojana’ for youths from the economically weaker sections (EWS) in urban areas. Under this scheme, 100 days of employment will be provided to youngsters from the EWS sections and they will also be given skill training.

