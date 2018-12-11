Rahul Gandhi says Congress faces no difficulty in selecting CM faces for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh: Pushing forward the Congress's development agenda, Rahul Gandhi said that his party will carry forward the development work initiated by the BJP government in the states and the party is going to provide these states with a vision. The party will work for the all-round development of the farmers and youth of the states where Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfil his promise to provide employment opportunity to them.

Rahul Gandhi says Congress faces no difficulty in selecting CM faces for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday credited party workers and senior leaders for the party’s victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, it is still a close fight between the Congress and the BJP. Rahul Gandhi said his party shoulders the burden of the issues faced by small traders and farmers in the aftermath of the demonetisation policy initiated by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in 2016.

Pushing forward the Congress’s development agenda, Rahul Gandhi said that his party will carry forward the development work initiated by the BJP government in the states and the party is going to provide these states with a vision. The party will work for the all-round development of the farmers and youth of the states where Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfil his promise to provide employment opportunity to them. Apart from that, the Congress will provide these states a government that they can be proud of, he said.

The Congress president also made it clear that selection of the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is not a herculean task

Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari on Tuesday said Congress will do everything to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and the recent verdict signifies that people voted for a change in the state. Tewari also credited Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the party’s victory in MP.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal said the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a CLP meeting on Wednesday to covey the views of the MLAs and senior Congress leaders of Rajasthan to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. As per party customs, the president will take the final decision on the leadership issue.

