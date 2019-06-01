With just a few days left for the17th Lok Sabha sessions, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday tweeted that Congress Party may have just 52 Lok Sabha members, but we will work together and would fearlessly do the duty as the leading Opposition party. The BJP will have no walkover in Parliament.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Out of 542 seats, National Democratic Alliance won 352 seats, and Congress had managed to win 52 seats in the recent elections. the Congress party had faced massive defeat in the Recent Lok Sabha Elections. Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi during a meeting even offered to resign after the party’s poor performance, but it was rejected by the Congress Working Committee. (CWC).

The Congress Party may have just 52 Lok Sabha members, but we will work together like a pride of brave hearted lions to protect our Constitution & Institutions & to fearlessly do our duty as the leading Opposition party. The BJP will have no walkover in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/Rx8aUZcqn3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2019

Declaring that the 52 newly-elected Congress MPs will work like “pride of brave-hearted lions”. Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his tweet mentioned that his 52 Lok Sabha members would work fearlessly as the leading Opposition Party. Rahul Gandhi even said that the colonial battle with the BJP will continue.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Sonia Gandhi, being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party had praised Rahul for his extensively relentless campaign in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. She mentioned that his efforts have helped the party win in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Rajasthan. She even mentioned that Rahul demonstrated his fearless leadership by taking the Modi government head-on.

Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi on being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong & effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution of India. pic.twitter.com/iUcdB51tHE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2019

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party will not stake claim to the Leader of Opposition until they have the strength.

Congress is three MPs short from the post of Leader of Opposition, which requires a party to have 55 MPs or ten percent of the total strength. The meeting was the first official meeting by all 52 lawmakers of the Congress from the Lok Sabha as well as its members from the Rajya Sabha was attended along with Rahul Gandhi after he offered to resign as Congress president on 25 May.

