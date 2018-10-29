Addressing a rally in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said corruption is the religion of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi attacked the NDA government over false promises to farmers, Shipra river cleaning issue and removal of CBI Director Alok Verma and the controversial Rafale scam. Rahul Gandhi's comment came an hour after the BJP spokesperson Sambit questioned about his gotra.

Rahul Gandhi’s comment came an hour after the BJP questioned him about his ‘gotra’. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra wondered if Rahul wears a janeu, what type of janeu does he wear and what is his gotra.

Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said the chowkidar (as he calls PM Modi) removed CBI Director Alok Verma at 2 am in fear and panic to stall investigation on corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal. He also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destroying the Panchayati Raj system, unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and opening the door for terrorists to enter into India.

He also highlighted how the Madhya Pradesh government miserably failed to clean the Shipra river despite spending Rs 400 crore. The Congress president said when a poor woman in Ujjain fails to pay her electricity bill which amounted to Rs 1,00,000, the state government arrests her. On the other hand, when people like Vijay Mallya abscond with Rs 9,000 crore, no action is taken.

Rahul Gandhi said the Vyapam Scam has claimed the lives of 50 people and destroyed the education system in Madhya Pradesh.

The Gandhi scion said if the Congress Party comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, it will reinvigorate the textile industry in the state that was destroyed by chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan. In a similar manner, Rahul said he doesn’t make false promises and within 10 days of the elections, the chief minister of the Congress party will waive off the loans of farmers in the state. He assured that if the CM will make excuses, another chief minister of Congress will waive the loans.

