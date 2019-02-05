The idea of India is under attack and there is an urgent need to democratic institutions that are the soul of India, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said. Opposition leaders on Monday met at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi to discuss the misuse of the CBI.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said every democratic institution in India was facing the autocratic backlash of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi. The Congress president said Modi believes that he is the lord of India, just like the British believed. Gandhi’s statement comes two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of destroying federal structure of this country. Rahul Gandhi has extended his support to Mamata Banerjee on the issue, alleging a political witch hunt by the central government.

The idea of India is under attack and there is an urgent need to democratic institutions that are the soul of India, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said. He further said the comparison between former prime minister Indira Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unjustified and insult to his grandmother. Indiraji’s decisions came from love and affection while Modi’s decisions come anger and hatred, the Congress president said.

Opposition leaders on Monday met at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi to discuss the misuse of the CBI. The opposition parties have questioned the timing of CBI’s attempt to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, saying that the agency was working at the behest of PM Modi-Amit Shah duo.

Among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien and JDS leader Danish Ali.

On the other hand, BJP has questioned Rahul Gandhi’s U-turn, citing a tweet of him in which he had questioned Mamata Banerjee’s stand on chit fund scams.

