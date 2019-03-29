Congress president Rahul Gandhi told a rally in Haryana’s Yamunanagar that the Congress welfare plan to disburse Rs 72,000 per year to 5 crore poor families if the Congress came to power in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has shaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. The Congress president said unlike the lies of PM Modi of giving every Indian Rs 15 lakh recovered from black money abroad, he would not lie and stick to his promise.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he thought up a minimum income guarantee after hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign speech promising Rs 15 lakh to every Indian by recovering the black money stashed abroad by Indians within 100 days of coming to power. The Congress president had announced recently that under the proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) some 5 crore families will be given Rs 72,000 per annum (which translates to Rs 6,000 per month) by direct credit to their bank accounts if the Congress was voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

While the Congress president’s NYAY plan has a large number of critics and supporters alike, the decision to rake up the claim that every Indian would be paid Rs 15 lakh by PM Modi in the 2014 campaign is certainly an attempt by the Congress chief to remind people of the promise which was later termed an election jumla by BJP chief Amit Shah.

#WATCH Haryana: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets people during his road show in Yamunanagar. He is on his way to Karnal. pic.twitter.com/wRYANbgkNh — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

In his election speech at a rally in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Rahul Gandhi said the idea behind giving every Indian Rs 15 lakh sounded like a good idea and asked his party colleagues to formulate a plan to ensure a minimum income guarantee reaches the poor beneficiaries’ bank accounts instead of the grand-sounding, wave-making Rs 15 lakh as promised by PM Modi.

Rahul said the Congress discussed it internally for 6 months and came up with the NYAY plan. He said the NYAY proposal has shaken the Prime Minister and his party leading to the sudden announcement of great scientific progress after hearing of the Congress welfare plan.

Haryana: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets people during his road show in Yamunanagar. He is on his way to Karnal. pic.twitter.com/u6L6Jr4Y3t — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

The announcement the shooting down of a satellite in low orbit by the anti-satellite missile has been criticised as a violation of the model code of conduct but the Election Commission is in the process of deciding if it was so.

Poking Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, the Congress chief said he will not lie like the PM did when he promised and did nothing about it. The Rs 72,000 promised under NYAY will reach the bank accounts, said Rahul Gandhi. The Rs 15 lakh per Indian claim has been lampooned on social media by memes and stand-up acts making a mockery of the BJP’s claims.

