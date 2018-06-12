Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday while invoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP veteran LK Advani hit out at PM Modi saying that he feels bad for LK Advani as PM Modi do not respect him. Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi said that his party welcomes people from all sections of the society.

Rahul Gandhi says even though they had contested against Vajpayee but he went to see him on prirotriy

President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Mumbai invoked his yesterday’s visit to AIIMS when he went to see ailing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that Vajapayee has worked for the country and that’s why they respect him. The former Prime Minister though had contested against them but when he is ill now, he went to see him on priority because he is a soldier of the Congress party and that they respect him as the prime minister, which reflects Congress’ culture. Hitting out at PM Modi-led BJP, Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of BJP veteran LK Advani and said that he feels sad for him as PM Modi do not respect him.

Rahul Gandhi said, “LK Advani has been the guru of PM Modi, but I have seen in events that PM Modi does not even respect his guru. Today I feel very sad for Advani ji. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi Ji.”

Further continuing with his BJP bashing, Rahul Gandhi said, “They (BJP) have recently lost in Karnataka and have barely saved themselves in Gujarat, they will be wiped out in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. Congress and other opposition parties will defeat them in the General Elections of 2019.”

Speaking about his own party, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “A senior politician told me that he has been fighting against the Congress for the past 50 years and it is after 50 years that he realised that if there is any party which can keep the country safe it is the Congress. Only Congress can defeat the ideology of BJP and RSS.”

Rahul Gandhi concluded by saying that just like Mumbai which takes all sections of people and works together, in the same way, the Congress party also takes all the sections of society and works towards building an inclusive India.

