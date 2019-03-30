Rahul Gandhi says he will replace NITI Aayog with lean Planning Commission: NITI AayogVice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar sparked a row after he criticised the Congress minimum income scheme. Kumar had questioned the Congress party over their record of poverty alleviation. Kumar had further criticised the scheme's feasibility.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he would scrap the NITI Aayog if his party voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. Rahul Gandhi did not stop here, he further added that he will replace it with lean Planning Commission. The members will be renowned economists and experts with a number around 100. The Planning Commission which was set up in 1950 under the Congress government, was replaced by the Modi government. The policy think tank, NITI Aayog was established with the aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and to enhance cooperative federalism. The Congress is seeking to revert to the original structure of the government think-tank with its Planning Commission.

NITI AayogVice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar sparked a row after he criticised the Congress minimum income scheme. Kumar had questioned the Congress party over their record of poverty alleviation. Kumar had further criticised the scheme’s feasibility.

If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM & fudging data. We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists & experts with less than 100 staff. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2019

The Congress had earlier called the NITI Aayog with Rajeenti Aayog as the government think tank is mostly concerned about politcs. Meanwhile, after the controversy, The Election Commission has issued a notice to Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar for violating the model code of conduct. The Commission has asked the Kumar to respond by April 2.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog was given a notice by Election Commission over his remarks against the Congress’ poll promise of minimum income guarantee https://t.co/IQa9sLzhUc — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

Last week, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to the Railways and Civil Aviation ministries over the use of pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on rail tickets and Air India boarding passes. The Election Commission has sent a second notice to Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking a reply by Saturday.

Election Commission sends a second notice to Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking a reply on Madurai Airport matter where PM Narendra Modi's picture was seen on boarding passes. The Ministry has been asked to file a reply by today. pic.twitter.com/pmzRafkCw6 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Congress had earlier approached the EC with a complaint against the government adding that it has put up hoardings of Prime Minister Modi at petrol pumps, railways stations and, airports as even the Model Code of Conduct is in force.



The Model Code of Conduct is a set of instructions and guidelines to be followed by political quarter and candidates contesting polls for the conduct free and fair elections in the country. It came into force on March 10 after the announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More