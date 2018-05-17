Hitting out at BJP-RSS, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, addressing a Panchayati Raj rally in Chattisgarh, said RSS and BJP are making way into all institutions in the country. The Congress chief added that such things happen in Pakistan or dictatorship. Alleging BJP of corruption, he said that situation is such that BJP has a murder accused as national president.

Hours after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa sworn-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on BJP. Addressing his first rally after Karnataka Assembly elections results in Chattisgarh’s Raipur, Rahul Gandhi said RSS and BJP are making way into all institutions in the country. Talking about BS Yeddyurappa being sworn-in as Karnataka CM, the Congress chief said such things happen either in Pakistan or dictatorship.

Alleging BJP of horse-trading, he said Congress-JD(S) MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each. “Today constitution is being attacked. In Karnataka on one side there are MLAs standing and on the other side the Governor. JDS has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each,” said Rahul Gandhi, reports ANI. Earlier in the day, leader of BJP legislative Assembly took oath as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka. Speaking on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said Congress would focus public education sector, strengthen health facilities and generate employment.

Continuing its Twitter attack on BJP president Amit Shah, he said that situation is such that a national party (BJP) has a murder accused as national president. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.”

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a Panchayati Raj function in Chattisgarh. According to political pundits, it is an attempt by Congress supremo to prepare a base for upcoming elections in the state. Yesterday, the Supreme Court’s refused to stay BS Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in ceremony on Congress’ petition against the governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP to form a government in the state.

In election results, BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 votes, however, the Congres-JD(S) had staked a claim with 118 MLAs in their support.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App