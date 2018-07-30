A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of insulting the industrialists, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at the government, saying that journalists reporting on Rafale deal are getting threats. In his speech during no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, days ago, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on BJP-led NDA government over Rafale deal.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday intensified his attack on the government over Rafale deal. The Congress chief took to Twitter and said Supreme leaders’ minions are now sending threatening messages to journalists reporting on the Rafale ‘scam’, in an apparent reference to BJP leaders. The remarks by Congress president comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh said that he is happy to engage with industry and work with them for India’s prosperity. The grand old party’s president further praised journalists reporting on Rafale scam.

He tweeted, “Supreme leader’s minions are now sending threatening messages to journalists reporting on the #RafaleScam asking them to “back off or else…”. I’m really proud of the few brave press people who still have the guts to defend the truth and stand up to Mr 56.”

Earlier, the Congress accused the PM of supporting crony capitalism, citing that Rafale deal is the biggest example of it. Days ago, Rahul Gandhi during his participation in the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, moved by the opposition, alleged the BJP-led NDA government of supporting few industrialists.

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading the country on the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that there is no secret deal between India and the French government for not revealing the price of defence deal. With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress president is not missing a single opportunity to the criticise government over its policies.

In his July 24 tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Since 2014, India has had 4 revolving Raksha Mantris. Now we know why. It gave the PM space to personally re-negotiate RAFALE with the French. India has had 4 “RAFALE Mantris”. But, none of them knows what really transpired in France. Except for the PM. But he won’t speak!” However, the BJP has rubbished the Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, saying that he doesn’t have defence knowledge.

