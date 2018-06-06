Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday flagged off his election campaign for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh scheduled towards the end of the year. Rahul Gandhi during his address hit out at PM Modi led government at the Centre saying Make in India is a failure, everything is Made in China.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state later this year. Flagging of the poll campaign in a way, Rahul Gandhi while spearheading Congress’ ship in Madhya Pradesh launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government, which has been ruling the state for the past three terms.

Speaking in the rally in Mandsaur, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi’s Make in India program is a failure, it’s all made in China. Sharing his thoughts on development plank, Rahul Gandhi said his dream is that when people come in Mandsaur after 5-7 years and look at our phones, we find “Made in Mandsaur” written on it. Narendra Modi and Shivraj Singh won’t be able to do this work. Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia can do this.

During his visit to the poll-bound state, Congress President Rahul Gandhi met the family members of farmers who died in Mandsaur farmers protest last year.

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi also talked about waiving farm loans. The Congress while speaking at the rally said that if Congress government comes in Madhya Pradesh, then it will waive farm loan within 10 days.

Rahul Gandhi in his Mandsaur address said that his first priority is the people of the country, then comes his party workers and after that his party leaders. He also said every district of the state will have a food processing unit so that farmers can sell their produce directly.

Once again upping the ante agains the PM Modi government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that Make in India is a failure. All the things are Made in China, China and out PM is swinging on a swing with the Chinese leader in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi also involved Doklam issue and said Chinese army got into Doklam but the prime minister did not say a word about it.

