Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again raised the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a jibe at his pet project Bullet Train. Rahul Gandhi who was addressing a rally in Fursatganj, the Congress chief said that the bullet train is like a magic train which may never materialise. Not a first time when Rahul Gandhi has criticised one of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship projects. There have been instances in the past when Rahul Gandhi has criticised PM Modi-led government projects and said that the government was only working for the corporate sector.

Previously, India’s Metro man E Sreedharan during an interview to a national daily spoke about the Bullet Train project and said that it was highly expensive and something which is meant only for the elite and was beyond the reach for common people.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also hit out at PM Modi’s government and raked up the note ban issue. Rahul said the demonetisation has done nothing but devastated and created troubles for businessmen in the country. Rahul Gandhi also met a farmer’s family to offer his condolence, who died while waiting in order to sale his crop at a government centre.

Rahul Gandhi also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing photo ops moments with Chinese President Xi Jinping after issues and events like Doklam had already taken place in the recent past.

Congress party has been critical of the Modi government on issues of farm distress, demonetisation, GST and has a number of times alleged that the government is only working for a number of corporates and making schemes which can only benefit the urban and the corporate sector.

Modi’s bullet train project between Mumbai-Ahmedabad is expected to be completed by 2024. The project will be completed in partnership with Japan.

