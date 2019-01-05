Rafale controversy: The Lok Sabha on Friday saw sharp exchanges between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In her reply to Congress' charges, the defence minister said while the Bofors scam brought the Congress down, Rafale will bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi back into power.

Rafale controversy: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama did not answer his questions in Lok Sabha on Friday, sharpening his attack on the NDA government over controversial Rafale deal. In a morning tweet, the Congress president said Raksha Mantri spoke for two hours in Parliament, but she couldn’t answer the two simple questions asked by him. The Congress scion further urged the countrymen to share a video tweeted by him in which he is seen posing questions to Nirmala Sitharaman on Rafale deal during a debate in Lok Sabha on Friday.

He also said every citizen of this country should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers these questions. During a debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, the Congress president had asked why Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence got the largest part of the offset contract in Rafale deal. He had questioned why did the prime minister bypass the defence minister to change the deal.

RM spoke for 2 hrs. in Parliament, but she couldn't answer the 2 simple questions I asked her. Watch & SHARE this video. Let every Indian ask the PM & his Ministers these questions.#2SawalDoJawab pic.twitter.com/YR8zuyO6Al — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2019

The Lok Sabha on Friday saw sharp exchanges between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In her reply to Congress’ charges, the defence minister said while the Bofors scam brought the Congress down, Rafale will bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi back into power.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More