BJP on Monday hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval was the man who handed over Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar back to Pakistan. BJP said Rahul Gandhi was probably busy in playing video games during the 1999 Indian Airlines IC 814 Kandahar hijack.

The saffron party lashes out saying when the entire nation was praying for the safe return of 150 hostages, Rahul Gandhi was probably busy playing video games. BJP counter-questioned Congress chief and asked do you know that all decisions regarding the hijacking were taken at the all-party meet?

BJP also reminded Congress about Shahid Latif, who was the mastermind of the Pathankot airbase attack. BJP said that the UPA government handed over the terrorist as a goodwill gesture.

Earlier Congress chief in his tweet had asked Prime Minister to tell the families of CRPF martyrs about who had released Masood Azhar? Rahul Gandhi added that the government should admit that the current NSA was the deal maker, who went to Kandahar to hand over him to Pakistan.

You were probably busy playing video games when the whole nation was praying for safe return of hijacked passengers. Do you know that all decisions regarding the hijacking were taken at all-party meet? Remember Latif, handler of Pathankot, released by UPA as "goodwill gesture"? https://t.co/KLqTm231N1 — BJP (@BJP4India) March 10, 2019

Notably, the pictures which Rahul Gandhi shared were of exchange operation when the Indian government had decided to give Azhar Masood and some other terrorists in exchange of over 150 hostages. The terrorists had hijacked IC-814 Indian Airlines flight in 1999.

At that time NDA government was in rule and Late Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

