Just after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) authorised almost a dozen of intelligence agencies free access to all the personal computers in the country, a massive debate has ensued between the Central leadership and the Opposition. Congress President Rahul Gandhi went on to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi “an insecure dictator” while his party has shown its concern over the misuse of such authorisation and attacked the Centre for snooping in on people’s privacy. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stressed that the action has been taken in national security interest and has also reiterated that the act has been in force since 2009 which the Congress implemented in the first place.

On Friday, the Home Ministry issued a statement in which it authorised 10 security and intelligence agencies for purposes of interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource under the said act. The MHA clarified that no new powers have been conferred to any of the security or law enforcement agencies and that each case is to be approved by the competent authority i.e. Union Home Ministry.

Converting India into a police state isn’t going to solve your problems, Modi Ji. It’s only going to prove to over 1 billion Indians, what an insecure dictator you really are. https://t.co/KJhvQqwIV7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2018

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the BJP leadership saying the act will turn India into an Orwellian state, a condition that George Orwell identified as destructive for a free society. Rahul Gandhi took to his twitter handle and ranted against the Prime Minister saying that Narendra Modi is converting India into a police state and stated that soon over 1 billion Indians will know what an insecure dictator Modi is.

While the BJP leaders have shunned the Congress’ concerns and accusations saying the act is in the interest of national security. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that this has been done in national security interest and assured that every case of interception will have to be approved by Union Home Secretary.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also followed suit and reiterated that it has been done under the law made by the Manmohan Singh government in 2009 and slammed the Opposition for “making a mountain where a molehill does not exist”.

