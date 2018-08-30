Stepping up his offensive against the PM and NDA government a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that most of the banned cash had returned to the system, Gandhi said demonetisation was not a mistake but a deliberate attack on citizens to help big businesses and an attempt to convert black money into white.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cheated the farmers, women and youth of the country in the name of demonetisation while he favoured his friends through the multi-billion Rafale fighter jet deal.

Stepping up his offensive against the PM and NDA government a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that most of the banned cash had returned to the system, Gandhi said demonetisation was not a mistake but a deliberate attack on citizens to help big businesses and an attempt to convert black money into white.

The Gandhi scion also alleged that that PM Modi’s “friends” turned black money into white after the note ban.” To cite an example Rahul said a cooperative bank in Gujarat whose Director is (BJP President) Amit Shah, exchanged Rs 700 crore in the wake of demonetisation. It cannot even be called a jumla, it can be called a scam,” he added.

The Congress president said the prime minister did an “irreversible damage” to the economy with the notes ban and he should apologise to the nation for the mistake.

Highlights:

– What Modi ji did was he took out money from your pocket and gave it to his crony capitalist friends

– The PM needs to answer why did he do this? To help his friends and the richest people of this country he did rafale deal…You file as many as defamation suit, nothing is going to change.

– The prime minister lied to the entire nation. Aapne desh par itni badi chot kyun lagai…A cooperative bank in Gujarat whose Director is (BJP President) Amit Shah, exchanged Rs 700 crore in the wake of demonetization. It cannot even be called a jumla, it can be called a scam

– The prime minister lied to the entire nation. Aapne desh par itni badi chot kyun lagai…It can’t be called a jumla but should be called a scam.

– I’ll speak about demonetisation. The entire demonetised currency came back to the country…Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have no answer to the youth of this country.

– Press waale thodhe jhijak ke kaaam kar rhe hai, humare pura support hai aapko

