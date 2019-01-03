Rafale deal controversy: Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Congress chief said that prime minister does not have guts to face him. His press conference came hours after Lok Sabha witnessed an intense battle between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Narendra Modi over controversial Rafale fighter jet deal.

Rafale deal controversy: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a fugitive who runs away from questions on the controversial Rafale deal. The Congress chief said the prime minister has fled the Parliament and failed to answer questions on the Rafale deal. He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Phagwara later today where he will deliver a lecture to students of Lovely University. The Congress chief urged university students to ask the prime minister fundamental questions on the Rafale deal raised by him.

His remarks come a day after he dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 20-minute one-on-one debate on Rafale aircraft on any other issue.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Congress chief said that prime minister does not have guts to face him. His press conference came hours after Lok Sabha witnessed an intense battle between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Narendra Modi over controversial Rafale fighter jet deal.

So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today. I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday. #RafaleScam — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2019

On the first working day of Parliament this year, Rahul Gandhi reiterated Opposition demand of Joint Parliament Committee into Rafale deal. On the other hand, Arun Jaitley questioned Rahul Gandhi’s understanding of a combat aircraft.

He raked AgustaWestland, Bofors, National Herald cases in the Lok Sabha to counter Opposition’s charge. There were also some dramatic scenes when Speaker Sumitra Mahajan denied Rahul Gandhi’s permission to play controversial audio of Goa minister who claimed Manohar Parrikar had all the files on the Rafale deal in his bedroom.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More