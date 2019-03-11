Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Narendra Modi bowed before China with folded hands over Doklam standoff: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi told Chinese officials to keep Doklam as no one in the country will come to know and media would be tackled. He said that the prime minister bowed before China with folded hands when the two countries were at loggerheads over Doklam issue.

Rahul Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi bowed before China with folded hands over Doklam standoff: Congress has found a trick to tackle Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is banking on national security to seek another term in office. It seems the Congress party has adopted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-invented methods to defeat him in upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, for which dates have been announced by the poll panel. In his speech to party booth workers in Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday tried to depict loopholes in PM Modi’s national security policy. The Congress president said the prime minister bowed before China with folded hands when the two countries were at loggerheads over Doklam issue.

He alleged that PM Modi told Chinese officials to keep Doklam as no one in the country will come to know and media will be tackled. In June 2017, the People’s Liberation Army of China entered Doklam plateau in Bhutan for the construction of a road, resulting in a standoff between India and China.

Rahul Gandhi: When Doklam issue was on, PM Modi went to China and held a meeting without agenda.He bowed before China with folded hands and said keep Doklam and that no one in India will come to know and the media will be tackled.Matter over.This is the reality of Modi ji pic.twitter.com/ILt6qqXeNp — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019

With an eye on forthcoming parliamentary elections, PM Modi and his Cabinet ministers including Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley have been aggressively raking the issue of Pulwama attack and subsequent air strike by India Air Force in Pakistan’s Balakot. The proof of non-military action is yet to released by Indian officials, despite calls by opposition parties and international pressure.

The Prime Minister had accused the Congress of playing into the hands of Pakistan as questioning Balakot air strikes would weaken country’s stand, particularly at a time when Pakistan is under pressure to act against terror groups operating on its soil.

