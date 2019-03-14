At the rally in Kozhikode, Kerala, the Congress President later attacking the CPM said that their ideology was defunct. Hitting out at PM Modi-led government Rahul said that Modi has only respect for Anil Ambani as his treatment of senior BJP leaders was evident from the way he treated veteran BJP leader LK Advani

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are underway, so is the campaign. At a rally in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi him of polarising the country between the rich and the jobless. Hitting out at PM Modi-led government further Rahul said that Modi has only respect for Anil Ambani as his treatment of senior BJP leaders was evident from the way he treated veteran BJP leader LK Advani.

Attacking the CPM, the Congress President said that the state government didn’t do anything for the 10000 families affected by floods. The party only looted people and would resort to politics of violence always. The Congress President further said that the party could not even generate sufficient employment opportunities for its people as a large number of the population was unemployed. Rahul also said that CPM’s ideology was defunct.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode, Kerala: You can even listen to his (PM Modi) speeches about Mr Vajpayee. You can see how he treats Mr Advani. He only has respect for his friend Mr Anil Ambani. https://t.co/tAWivVYt5q — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Questioning BJP and other parties’ violent tactics, the Congress President said violence is the weapon of the weak. He said PM Modi often abuses in his speeches and then pretends to be a preacher of non-violence and truth.

R Gandhi in Kerala: In a way,BJP-RSS&CPM use violence. Violence is weapon of the weak. Congress has always fought violence with non-violence. You might get a chance to listen to Mr Narendra Modi' speeches. All he does is abuse people. He has never said anything nice about anybody pic.twitter.com/5AQU85gHoF — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More