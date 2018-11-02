Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Rafale: Questioning why Dassault Aviation preferred to invest Rs 284 crore in Anil Ambani's loss-making company, Rahul Gandhi said Dassault invested Rs 284 crore in Anil Ambani's company and Anil bought land with the same money while Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier is lying about the investment.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Friday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Rafale deal is an open and shut case that exposes the partnership between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RCom chairman Anil Ambani.

Levelling serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said if an inquiry starts on Rafale deal, PM Modi is not going to survive because of rampant corruption. The PM was the decision maker and he himself gave Anil Ambani Rs 30,000 crore.

Speaking on the exclusion of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from Rafale deal, the Gandhi scion said Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier had mentioned that HAL wasn’t given the contract because Anil Ambani had land. Now it turns out that the land that Anil Ambani had was purchased by money given by Dassault.

Members of the Indian Youth Congress protested at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi against the Central government over CBI row and Rafale deal.

