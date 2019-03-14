Rahul Gandhi says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of Chinese President Xi Jinping: Soon after Congress President Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi weak for being afraid of Chinese President Xi Jinping, BJP hit back at the Congress scion saying it was his grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, who gifted the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat to China in the first place.

Soon after Congress President Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi weak for being afraid of Chinese President Xi Jinping, BJP hit back at the Congress scion saying it was his grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, who gifted the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat to China in the first place. Taking to its Twitter handle, the BJP claimed that India has been undoing the mistakes of Gandhi family and also assured him that India would win the fight against terror.

The BJP further attacked Congress scion saying leave it to PM Modi while he keeps cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly.

Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India. NoMo’s China Diplomacy: 1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat 2. Hug Xi in Delhi 3. Bow to Xi in China https://t.co/7QBjY4e0z3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2019

China wouldn't be in UNSC had your great grandfather not 'gifted' it to them at India’s cost. India is undoing all mistakes of your family. Be assured that India will win the fight against terror. Leave it to PM Modi while you keep cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly. https://t.co/lAyp12CXBD — BJP (@BJP4India) March 14, 2019

The reply from the BJP came after Congress president said that PM Modi is afraid of Xi Jinping. Gandhi took to his Twitter handle that targeted Modi for keeping a mum over China’s decision to veto against India’s proposal to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Chinese foreign ministry stated that the country needs more time to conduct a thorough, in-depth investigation to gather evidence against the Jaish chief.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked Congress chief asking whether the Congress party would adopt a different voice even in case of a cruel killer & a global terrorist Masood Azhar.

This is the fourth time when China has vetoed against India’s proposal to designate Azhar as a global terrorist. China has also faced flak from the international community over its decision.

