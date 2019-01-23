Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday praised his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been named as the Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is appointed as the party General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Rahul Gandhi said that Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia are powerful leaders. We wanted the young leaders to change Uttar Pradesh politics.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday praised his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been named as the Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Talking to the reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that he is personally very happy that Priyanka will now work with him. Rahul called her a talented and capable leader. Rahul Gandhi added that Jyotiraditya Scindia is also a very dynamic leader.

The Congress working committee has also appointed Jyotiraditya Scindia as the party General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and KC Venugopal as General Secretary (Organisation).

“Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia are powerful leaders. We wanted the young leaders to change Uttar Pradesh politics,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Priyanka Gandhi: Mujhe personally bahut khushi ho rahi hai ki woh ab mere saath kaam karengi, woh bahut karmat hain. Jyotiraditya Scindia bhi bahut dynamic leader hain. BJP wale ghabraaye hue hain. pic.twitter.com/8QpfJjJdO3 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

The reports suggest that Priyanka Gandhi will take the charge after February 1, 2019, once she returns from abroad. while Scindia has taken charge with immediate effect. Priyanka Gandhi had earlier campaigned for her party in Congress forts, Amethi and Raebareli, but now she will have the responsibility of Eastern UP. Her husbands Robert Vadra also congratulated through a Facebook post and said, “Congratulations P… always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best.”

Three times Delhi CM and Delhi Congress chief Shiela Dikshit said that the entire Congress is very happy about the decision and great expectation are from Priyanka that the things will change for betterment.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More