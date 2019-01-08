Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale issue and said that the truth about the deal will destroy the Prime Minister. Taking it to Twitter to congratulate the Supreme Court which on Tuesday reappointed Alok Verma as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief, Rahul Gandhi said that it's just a mtter of time for the full evidence to come in the Rafale deal and PM's role in the theft of Rs 30,000 crore.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier hit out at the Prime Minister and said that the Prime Minister refused to pay Rs 15,700 crore to HAL, which had to borrow Rs 1,000 crore to pay the salaries of the employees but gave Rs 20,000 crore to Dassault even when so far not a single Rafale aircraft has been delivered.

The truth of Rafale will destroy Mr Modi. It’s only a question of time before full evidence of his role in the theft of 30,000 Cr. becomes public. Congratulations to the SC for upholding the law.#AlokVerma — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 8, 2019

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that the Raksha Mantri was just speaking lies was not answering his question on the Rafale deal. Rahul Gandhi has been attacking BJP-led government left, right and centre on the Rafale issue, alleging that the Prime Minister has tried to benefit a particular businessman in the deal and accused him with corruption charges.

