Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi robbed Amethi most, invites another court case

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday landed into more trouble after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stealing from people and challenged him for a debate. A petition was filed in the Patiala House court against the Congress leader for making derogatory remarks against the prime minister, hours after he claimed at rallies in Raebareli and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh that he will expose PM Modi’s real face if he agrees for a debate and he won’t be able to show his face again before the nation.

Gandhi had sought a 15-minute debate with PM Modi and claimed that he would make all clear before the public on who is what. At a rally in Amethi, Gandhi claimed that PM Modi looted the people of Amethi most. He said everything that Congress had done for Amethi was taken away by the BJP government in the last five years. After he made the comments, a complaint was filed in the Patiala House court against him for making derogatory remarks against the PM. The court, meanwhile, has deferred the hearing in the case till tomorrow.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: I would like to challenge Narendra Modi to debate with me on corruption for 15 minutes. Dudh ka dudh, pani ka pani ho jayenga. I am telling you, Narendra Modi Ji won't be able to show his face before the nation. pic.twitter.com/Ic3K317fq2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2019

In another development, the returning officer of Amethi has declared Rahul Gandhi’s nomination valid after BJP had alleged that he concealed information in his affidavit to the Election Commission. Commenting on the development, his lawyer K.C. Kaushik said that his client holds an Indian passport and he never took citizenship of any other country. On his education, the lawyer said that Gandhi had done his M. Phil in 1995 from the University of Cambridge, and he had attached a copy of the certificate to the poll officer for the record.

After the announcement by the returning officer on Monday, Congress attacked the BJP saying that the poor saffron party is forced to return to their age-old tricks of spreading fake news as their chances in the elections doesn’t look bright. The Election Commission has rubbished their allegations and accepted Gandhi’s nomination from Amethi for a fourth-term running, it said.

BJP, on the other hand, had described Rahul Gandhi as a pathological liar and had said that he was caught lying again to the Election Commission. It alleged that he gave false declaration and concealed information in his affidavit and nomination papers to the poll watchdog.

