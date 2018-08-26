Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya met BJP leaders before fleeing the country, claimed Congress president Rahul Gandhi in London. He further accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of supporting crony capitalism. The Indian authorities had recently submitted a video of Barrack 12 of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail where Mallya would be lodged.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who often accused Narendra Modi of supporting crony capitalism, has claimed that fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya met some BJP leaders before fleeing the country. The Congress president, who is on a four-day tour to the United Kingdom and Germany. The Congress president, however, refused to name them when asked about revealing their names. When asked about the issue of cleanliness in Indian jails, he said that Indian prisons are difficult to stay but Vijaya Mallya shouldn’t be treated differently.

The Congress president made this remark while interacting with Indian Journalists’ Association in London. His remarks come days after Indian authorities submitted a video of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Barrack 12 where fugitive business tycoon would be lodged. The Indian authorities have submitted an extradition request before the United Kingdom authorities. In 2016, Vijay Mallya fled the country and took shelter in the United Kingdom.

In the 8 minute video, Indian authorities tried to convince the UK court that barrack, where Vijay Mallya would be lodged after extradition to India, has all required facilities. The submitted video shows that it has a TV set, personal toilet, washing area. Vijay Mallya would also be allowed to visit the library located in the jail. Vijay Mallya owes Rs 9,000 of various Indian banks.

He further alleged that Prime Minister let Nirav Modi and other fugitive economic offenders like Mehul Choksi and he did not take action on time against them.

