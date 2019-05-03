PM can convey multiple messages to different electorate simultaneously but he won’t try it as there’s deception in that and he won’t be comfortable, Rahul Gandhi told the India Today magazine.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he is impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability of conveying different messages to different people at the same time. In an interview with the India Today magazine, the Congress leader said it is a powerful thing to have such ability; and he would like to know how Modi does that. PM can convey multiple messages to multiple people simultaneously but he won’t try it as there’s deception in that and he won’t be comfortable, Gandhi told the magazine.

Referring to a recent TV interview of Modi, Gandhi said it blew his mind when PM said only Narendra Modi can challenge Narendra Modi, knowing how can a person have such an egocentric worldview. He said no one is perfect, not even him, and everybody can challenge him in everything. If someone thinks he knows everything than it’s a sign of insanity, Rahul Gandhi said. Asked if he was shocked at the massive defeat of Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said it was the best thing to happen. He said the defeat taught him to be compassionate even in the face of adversity. Congress had won only 44 seats in the 2014 elections in one of the electoral loss for a national party in recent history.

In an emotional letter to the people of his Amethi constituency on Friday, Rahul Gandhi urged them to vote for him even as he stepped up his attacks accusing the BJP government of withdrawing Congress schemes meant for the welfare of the people of Amethi. He promised to bring new schemes for the region as soon as the Congress forms government at the centre. He said he will start all schemes blocked by the BJP government as soon as his party comes to power. Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase of the elections on May 6.

